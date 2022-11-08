PTA Halts 3G/4G Spectrum Auction Due To Lack of Interest From Telcos

The national telecom regulator Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is responsible for holding spectrum auctions in the country. A few weeks back, the regulator sought demands from telecom companies regarding additional 3G and 4G spectrum. However, today, we have come to know that due to the lack of interest of the four major operators, the 3G/4G spectrum auction has been stopped.

3G/4G Spectrum Auction Stopped

Recent sources from the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication revealed that telecom operators were contacted by PTA for spectrum demand and spectrum demand was sought in writing as well. The bad piece of news is that none of the companies showed interest in purchasing additional spectrum, due to which work on the auction of additional 3G/4G spectrum was halted.