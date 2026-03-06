PTA Holds Mock Auction for 5G Spectrum Ahead of Pakistan’s Commercial Rollout

Pakistan’s telecommunications regulator has taken another step toward the commercial launch of fifth-generation mobile services, conducting a mock auction to test procedures for the country’s upcoming 5G spectrum sale.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) organized the simulated bidding exercise with participation from major telecom operators, including Jazz, Zong, and Telenor Pakistan. Officials familiar with the process said the companies joined the session online to test the digital auction platform that will be used when the actual spectrum sale takes place.

An international consultant responsible for designing the auction framework also attended the exercise to observe the proceedings and assess the system’s readiness. The rehearsal allowed both regulators and telecom operators to familiarize themselves with the auction structure, bidding rounds, and technical procedures that will be followed during the real event.

PTA officials said the mock auction was intended to ensure transparency and minimize the risk of technical issues during the commercial sale. The simulated environment replicated the competitive conditions expected during the official spectrum auction, giving participating companies an opportunity to test bidding strategies and operational processes.

Pakistan has been preparing for the introduction of 5G technology as part of broader efforts to enhance digital connectivity and expand mobile broadband capacity. Industry experts say the upcoming auction will represent a significant milestone for the telecom sector, potentially unlocking billions of rupees in investment while enabling faster data speeds and supporting emerging technologies.

Telecom operators are expected to carefully evaluate spectrum pricing, rollout obligations, and market demand before submitting bids when the auction formally opens. The industry has consistently called for balanced reserve prices and clear regulatory guidelines to ensure long-term sustainability and encourage investment in next-generation infrastructure.

With the successful completion of the mock auction, the PTA appears to be moving closer to holding Pakistan’s long-awaited 5G spectrum auction—a development closely watched by telecom companies, investors, and stakeholders in the country’s growing digital economy.

