PTA Hosts Stakeholder Consultation on VPN Registration and Facilitation

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) held a consultation session at its headquarters, focusing on the registration and facilitation processes for Virtual Private Networks (VPNs). Key stakeholders, including the CEO of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), Chairman of Pakistan Software Houses Association (PASHA), CEO of Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA), and representatives from the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT), Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), participated in the session.

PTA reaffirmed its commitment to enabling legitimate VPN users by ensuring data security and seamless internet access, especially for software houses, BPO firms, banks, embassies, and freelancers. Stakeholders discussed mechanisms to improve VPN registration while ensuring business continuity and secure internet services.

PASHA commended PTA’s facilitation efforts but urged for sufficient time for VPN registration and consultation on unregistered VPNs to avoid disruption.

For more details on VPN registration, visit PTA’s official website or contact the designated helpline.

Also Read: PTA Set to Block Unregistered VPNs Starting December After Successful Initial Trial