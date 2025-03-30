The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has officially implemented administrative charges for the issuance of Certificates of Compliance (CoC) for commercial CBU and locally assembled mobile devices. This decision follows consultations and regulatory updates, which have now been formalized under the Type Approval Technical Standards (Amendment) Regulations, 2025, published in the Gazette of Pakistan under S.R.O 287(I)/2025 on March 21, 2025.

PTA Implements Administrative Charges for Commercial CBU and Local Manufacturers

As per the new regulations, the administrative fee applies to:

Completely Built Units (CBU) devices

Semi-Knocked Down (SKD) and Completely Knocked Down (CKD) Devices Imported by Mobile Device Manufacturers (MDMs)

Non-SIM based devices

All CoC applications submitted on or after March 21, 2025, will be processed only upon payment of the applicable administrative fee. For applications received after March 20, 2025, which were initially processed without these charges, PTA will issue deposit slips for cash payments. However, payments can only be made at designated National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) branches.

See Also: PTA Officers Enjoy Over Rs. 2 Million Annual Salary Increase in Two Years

Payment Process and Digital Integration

To streamline the fee submission, PTA is developing a digital module that will integrate administrative fee payments into the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). Until the module is fully implemented, applicants must submit their fees via a demand note.

Once the fee is deposited, a copy of the challan must be submitted to the PTA’s office for further processing. Additionally, applicants are advised to email a scanned copy of the payment receipt for verification and record-keeping.

Applicable Administrative Fees

The administrative charges vary depending on the device type and technology. According to the PTA’s official Schedule of Administrative Fees, the charges are as follows:

Device Type 2G Only Supported Device (PKR per Unit) 3G, 4G, and Above Supported Device (PKR per Unit) SKD/CKD Import Rs. 4 Rs. 40 CBU Import Rs. 50 Rs. 250 Non-SIM Based Import Rs. 5 Rs. 5

Compliance and Next Steps

To avoid delays, applicants should comply with the new fee structure by ensuring the timely submission of their payments. The PTA has also provided guidance on filling out the demand note form for ease of processing.

The introduction of these charges is aimed at streamlining device approvals, enhancing regulatory oversight, and supporting the local mobile manufacturing industry. Further updates will be provided once the DIRBS integration is complete, making the process fully digital.

For any further inquiries, applicants may contact PTA via official communication channels.

See Also: More Pakistanis Shift to 4G as PTA Reports Mobile Growth in February 2025