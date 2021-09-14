PTA in trouble after social media firms refuse to abide by country’s laws

On Monday, retired Maj Gen Amir Azeem Bajwa, chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), claimed that social media firms have refused to abide by the laws of Pakistan since the country is among the top ten markets in the world and continues to expand rapidly.

The chairman of the PTA informed the media that worldwide social media companies were hesitant to follow Pakistani laws and societal standards. As a result, the vast majority of our objections are ignored, according to Amir Azeem.

The chiefs of the several PTA divisions gave presentations. According to PTA officials, worldwide social media companies were unwilling to follow Pakistani legislation and societal standards in response to their worries over blasphemous, sectarian, immoral, and defamatory information. As a result, the vast majority of Pakistani concerns were ignored, they claimed.

According to the legislation, the PTA is responsible for ensuring that citizens are protected from online damage in conformity with local laws and community standards.

The PTA chairman was questioned about concerns concerning the country’s telecom service quality.

Azeem stated that the authority wants the digital market to expand so that everyone can benefit from it, but that these firms must also follow our rules. The PTA head stated that “the worldwide platforms respond to our concerns based on their “own community standards and not in accordance with Pakistani legislation.”

Meanwhile, the PTA’s Complaint Management System, which was established in 2010, has been updated by the regulator in 2020, according to the telecom authority’s chairman.

This system’s main goal is to make it easier for telecom customers to file complaints, as well as to process and resolve their concerns.