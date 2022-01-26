PTA inflicts a Penalty of PKR 30 Million on Jazz For Non-Compliance on QoS

The cellular mobile operator (CMO) Jazz has the largest user base in the country, with the most number of 4G users. It implies that Jazz would be facing more maintenance issues as compared to the other telecom companies. Therefore, it requires more workforce and technical procedures to maintain its services. However, Jazz failed to do so. Consequently, the national telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has inflicted a hefty fine of PKR 30 million on Jazz for non-compliance on quality of services (QoS).

Jazz fails to comply with the QoS on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs)

As per the PTA, Jazz has rendered low quality of service in a number of cities across Pakistan. Therefore, a fine was imposed as Jazz failed to comply with the QoS on Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) in seven cities of the country.

Along with the penalty, PTA issued a warning to Jazz to improve the quality of services in order to meet or exceed the target value of QoS parameters in line with the license standards and QoS Regulations. In case of another non-compliance, a legal proceeding will be started against the licensee as per the country’s law. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that a panel chaired by Chairman PTA Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa (R) finalized this decision.

Moreover, as per License obligation, Jazz along with all other telecom regulators is required all the time to meet or exceed the Quality of Service standards written in Appendix-Ill of the license and QoS Regulations. In case of non-compliance, Telecom operators could be warned, fined, or get their license terminated as well. Therefore, on the part of the PTA, they did nothing wrong and followed the law by imposing a fine on Jazz.

