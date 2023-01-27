Advertisement

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told the Sindh High Court (SHC) that PTA has no power to remove online defamatory content. Filing comments on petitions of television and film actresses Kubra Khan and Mehwish Hayat against scandalous and defamatory campaign against them and other TV actresses on social media, a PTA director submitted that the Islamabad High Court had struck down the power of the PTA under the Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) with regard to removal of defamatory content.

PTA Informs SHC it has no Power to Remove Online Defamatory Content

The PTA submitted that if the universal resource locator (URL) was hosted on a secured platform, then the administration of the website application concerned was approached to remove the unlawful content. The authority requested the SHC to either issue specific directions to social media platforms for the removal of the reported content or ask the petitioner to take up the matter directly with the social media platforms for the redress of their grievances.

The FIA cybercrime wing’s investigation officer informed the court that the PTA had been asked to remove the content, which will be done soon. He added that the FIA had launched investigations after issuing complaint numbers.

PTA further said that it has requested the concerned authorities to remove the content which was uploaded from foreign territories.

The court subsequently sought progress reports from the authorities and adjourned the hearing until February 24.

