According to PTA Chairman Major General (Retd) Amir Azeem Bajwa, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) will resolve business community issues as soon as possible, and cellular companies have already been focused to improve their services on PTA instructions.

During a meeting, held at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Bajwa stated that signal coverage problems were prevalent in congested areas, narrow streets, and basements which is a major problem for business community.

PTA Instructed Cellular Companies to Improve Service Quality

Online work had increased as a result of Covid-19 restrictions, and data usage had expanded by 70%, more he added that almost 2.5 million new subscribers joined the networks and also a large number of subscribers planning to join the network.

He briefed in LCCI meeting that network operators had been already instructed to boost their network quality in all areas, although the towers’ installation to improve service would take time.

Bajwa stated that mobile assembly had begun in Pakistan, and 2.4 million handsets were assembled last year, with 1.5 million sets assembled only in the last two months. So this will also have the impact on telecom sector, as new subscribers will join the network. This sector will have rapid growth and must be prepared to tackle new challenges.

Addressing the meeting, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah stated that the corporate/business industry had been complaining for several months about poor cellular network signals, particularly in Lahore’s busy markets.

He stated that the use of mobile phones had risen exponentially in Pakistan, with the number of cellular subscribers reaching 180 million and 3G/4G subscribers reaching 95 million.

“Lahore, as a large city with a population of more than 11 million, has a significant share in mobile phone usages,” he mentioned.

Misbah emphasized that in these days, businessmen use mobile phones to run and promote their business, especially in COVID-19. Various apps such as WhatsApp, IMO, Skype, and others are used for voice or video calls.

“Besides that, in recent years mobile banking has recognized as an important and useful tool especially during the pandemic.

Different Channels available to businessmen such as UBL Omni, Easy paisa, Jazz Cash, U-paisa, and Paymaz Zong have also made it much easier to make quick payments to remote clients around the country,” he added.

The LCCI president stated that as such technology became more widely used, businesses depend on the quality of service provided by mobile companies to their users.

All business operations are seriously impacted during the event of zero or poor signals or network outage. The old markets in Lahore are heavily populated and suffered the signals problem most of the time which needs to be improved service quality in those areas.

