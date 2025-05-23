In a major enforcement action against illegal IMEI tampering and the sale of cloned/patched mobile devices, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Abbottabad, in close coordination with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Abbottabad, conducted a successful raid on key locations involved in these illicit activities. PTA has intensified the crackdown on illegal IMEI tampering and the sale of cloned mobile devices.

PTA Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal IMEI Tampering and Sale of Cloned Mobile Devices

The raids took place at mobile phone repair shops near Sufi Hotel, Lorry Adda, Mansehra. As a result, desktop PCs and specialised software used for IMEI tampering were confiscated. Six individuals were arrested on-site and taken into custody by NCCIA Abbottabad for further legal action.

PTA maintains a zero-tolerance policy against the illegal modification of mobile device identifiers. IMEI tampering and the distribution of cloned phones pose serious threats to national security and public safety, facilitating criminal anonymity and enabling cybercrime, financial fraud, abductions, and other offences.

PTA also urges the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to mobile phone cloning or tampering. Regulatory actions are being strengthened, and violators will face strict legal consequences.