PTA Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Issuance of SIMs

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office in Lahore, in close collaboration with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle, conducted successful raids against two franchisees of a mobile phone company located in Lala Musa. These franchisees were found to be involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

During the raid, a laptop, a mobile phone, 48 BVS devices, 48 SIMs and silicon thumbs were seized as evidence and two persons were also apprehended on the premises by the FIA team. FIA is currently investigating the matter further. PTA had filed complaints with FIA earlier based on information regarding illegal issuance of SIMs by the sale channels. A similar raid was conducted in Kasur by the same team a few days back.

The raids are part of PTA’s ongoing efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS). This resolute and unwavering commitment underscores the Authority’s dedication to eradicating the illegal issuance of SIMs.

