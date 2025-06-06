PTA Intensifies Crackdown on Illegal Sale of Cloned Mobile Devices

In a significant move to combat illegal IMEI tampering and mobile device cloning, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Faisalabad, in collaboration with NCCIA Faisalabad, conducted a successful raid on a mobile shop located in the D-Ground Dragon Mall mobile market.

The raid led to the confiscation of two cloned handsets. The shop owner, found engaged in the illegal sale of cloned devices, was taken into custody by NCCIA. Further investigation is underway to recover any additional illegal inventory.

PTA maintains a zero-tolerance policy against the illegal modification of mobile device identifiers. IMEl tampering and the distribution of cloned phones pose serious threats to national security and public safety, facilitating criminal anonymity and enabling cybercrime, financial fraud, abductions, and other offenses.

PTA urges the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to mobile phone cloning or tampering. Regulatory actions are being strengthened, and violators will face strict legal consequences.

