PTA Introduces New Framework to Boost RLAN and WLAN Technologies

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has developed a comprehensive framework for Radio Local Area Network (RLAN), Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN), and Wireless Area Services (WAS). This initiative is geared towards fostering the introduction of new services and optimizing spectrum utilization, with a strong emphasis on promoting emerging radio technologies.

The primary goal of this framework, formulated in collaboration with the Frequency Allocation Board (FAB), is to enhance spectrum utilization. This also includes supporting shared spectrum bands under suitable technical conditions to ensure the coexistence of various services. The framework provides detailed regulatory guidelines for the industry regarding the general use of frequency bands for RLAN, including Wi-Fi technologies. It also ensures that RLAN equipment operates on a secondary basis, thereby avoiding harmful interference with primary services and applications running in these bands.

The framework specifies the use of RLAN Frequency Bands, which include the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz frequency ranges. Moreover, these bands are designated exclusively for RLAN Access Services and are not permitted for backhaul use. Equipment operating on a license-exempt basis must adhere to non-interference and non-protection principles, ensuring compatibility with coexistence requirements for other spectrum users.

Any individual can use RLAN equipment and terminals in the designated frequency bands, provided the equipment adheres to the stipulated conditions. Telecommunications service providers holding an appropriate service provisioning license from the PTA can use RLAN equipment for commercial purposes. All terminal equipment capable of using unlicensed radio frequency data services through RLAN must receive approval in accordance with the Type Approval Technical Standard Regulations, 2021, along with any subsequent amendments.

There are no fees or charges associated with the use of unlicensed spectrum for RLAN, whether for commercial or non-commercial purposes, within the scope of this framework. This provision aims to encourage widespread adoption and innovation within the sector.

The PTA has committed to regularly reviewing and updating the framework to keep pace with emerging trends, technologies, uses, and future needs. Moreover, the use of RLAN frequency bands in Pakistan will be on a shared basis with other non-RLAN services and applications. In the event of any detected interference affecting existing primary users, the secondary users need to implement interference mitigation measures promptly.

This framework by the PTA represents a significant step towards modernizing Pakistan’s wireless communication landscape. By providing clear regulatory guidelines and promoting the use of emerging radio technologies, the PTA aims to enhance spectrum utilization and foster the introduction of new and innovative services. The emphasis on non-interference, non-protection principles, and the commitment to regular updates ensures that the framework remains relevant and effective in the face of rapidly evolving technological advancements.

