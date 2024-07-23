PTA Introduces New Tariff Regulations for Telcos

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority PTA has unveiled new regulations aimed at ensuring fair pricing and consumer protection in the cellular mobile telecommunications sector. The “Tariff for Cellular Mobile Telecommunication Services Regulations, 2024” outlines guidelines for operators to follow when setting tariffs for their services.

A key focus of the regulations is to maintain a balance between the interests of operators and consumers. Operators will have the flexibility to set their prices, but they must ensure that tariffs are reasonable and do not exploit consumers. Additionally, the regulations prohibit cross-subsidization, preventing operators from using profits from one service to subsidize losses in another.

To safeguard consumer interests, the PTA has introduced a mandatory seven-day notice period for non-SMP (Significant Market Power) operators to inform customers about any tariff changes. SMP operators, on the other hand, will require prior approval from the PTA for any tariff modifications.

The authority has also mandated free operator assistance and directory inquiry services, ensuring that consumers can access essential support without incurring additional charges.

With the number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan reaching a staggering 192.07 million, the PTA’s move to regulate tariffs is seen as a crucial step in protecting consumers and promoting fair competition within the telecom industry.

The new regulations are expected to bring greater transparency and accountability to the sector, empowering consumers to make informed choices about their mobile services.