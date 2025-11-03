PTA Invites Bids for Firewall Renewal Amid Rising Cybersecurity Threats — Here’s How to Apply

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced the opening of bids for the renewal of its firewall system. The tender, listed under Bid No. PTA/ICT/579/2025, seeks qualified vendors to supply, install, and maintain upgraded firewall infrastructure to protect PTA’s network systems.

The official invitation, titled “Part-A: Bidding Procedure & Requirements,” outlines a comprehensive plan for the renewal and modernization of PTA’s cybersecurity framework. The initiative is designed to strengthen the regulator’s perimeter security and improve real-time threat detection and response capabilities, aligning with the government’s broader digital protection strategy.

Cybersecurity experts have welcomed the move, noting that the renewal comes at a crucial time when national institutions are facing rising risks from data breaches, ransomware, and cyber espionage.

The tender document specifies that the project will involve installation, configuration, testing, and multi-year maintenance of firewall systems. Bidders are required to demonstrate relevant past experience, provide technical compliance, and ensure local tax registration and security clearance for personnel involved in implementation.

PTA has also emphasized transparency and fair competition under the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) framework, ensuring equal opportunity for all qualified bidders. The evaluation process will be conducted in two stages, including technical and financial, with the final contract awarded to the most technically compliant and financially viable bidder.

How to Apply for the PTA Firewall Bid

Interested firms can obtain the detailed tender document from PTA’s procurement section or download it from the official website. The key requirements are as follows:

Bid Reference: PTA/ICT/579/2025

Project Title: Renewal of Firewall Systems for PTA

Submission Format: As per instructions in “Part-A: Bidding Procedure & Requirements”

Eligibility Criteria: Registered firms with proven experience in ICT security and firewall implementation

Bid Submission: Sealed bids must be submitted to the PTA Headquarters, F-5/1, Islamabad, before the specified deadline mentioned in the official notice.

Evaluation: Technical evaluation followed by financial assessment under PPRA rules.

For further clarification or document collection, vendors can contact PTA’s ICT Directorate during official working hours.

