PTA Invites bids for NGMS Spectrum Auction 2021

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has invited applications from local and foreign bidders for the auction of additional next-generation mobile services (NGMS) spectrum in the country.

In a statement, the authority said it had invited the applications under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Reorganisation) Act, 1996 and the policy guidelines issued by the government for those interested in providing services of 1,800 MHz and 2,100 MHz bands.

The release of the NGMS spectrum in the country would contribute to the overall economic growth through digitalisation and improve the quality of broadband services.

During a recent meeting, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the cabinet had turned down a proposal to revise the criteria for the release of additional spectrum to telecom companies.

The ECC had decided to auction the additional spectrum in line with the past practice and complete the auction by the end of September 2021.

It observed that the recommendations of the committee, headed by the adviser to the prime minister on institutional reforms and austerity, did not cover exchange risk and payment in instalments by the operators.

