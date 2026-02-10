The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced plans to carry out a comprehensive cybersecurity audit of its critical systems. As part of this initiative, the authority has invited Expressions of Interest (EOI) from qualified cybersecurity firms to conduct a full Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) exercise. The move reflects PTA’s growing focus on strengthening the security of systems that support telecom regulation, public digital services, and sensitive national data.

Officials say the decision comes at a time when cyber threats are increasing worldwide. Attacks such as ransomware, data breaches, and system intrusions are becoming more frequent and more complex. By conducting this audit, PTA aims to identify weaknesses in its systems before they can be exploited by malicious actors.

PTA Invites Firms for Cybersecurity Audit of Critical Infrastructure

In its summary, PTA emphasized that cybersecurity is now a core operational requirement rather than a secondary support function. Secure and uninterrupted digital operations, the authority noted, are essential for maintaining public trust and institutional credibility.

According to the EOI document, the selected firm will conduct a detailed review of PTA’s entire information technology and communication environment. This includes network infrastructure, software applications, databases, and any cloud or hybrid systems in use. The audit will cover both external and internal penetration testing, allowing assessors to simulate real-world attack scenarios using ethical hacking techniques.

The assessment will examine key technical areas such as firewall settings, access controls, authentication systems, domain name services, Wi-Fi security, and encryption standards. Special attention will be given to ensuring that users and systems have only the access they truly need, following the principle of least privilege.

At the application level, the audit will include both white-box and black-box testing of PTA’s digital platforms. These tests will look for common and advanced security risks, including SQL injection, cross-site scripting, cross-site request forgery, and other vulnerabilities identified under the OWASP Top-10 framework. Database security will also be reviewed, focusing on data encryption, secure backups, access permissions, and proper logging of system activity.

Beyond technology, PTA is also seeking a review of its cybersecurity policies and internal processes. This includes incident response procedures, role-based access control, user account management, and the handling of inactive or dormant accounts. The audit will also evaluate staff awareness of cybersecurity risks, recognizing that human error is often a key factor in successful cyberattacks.

Once vulnerabilities are identified, a final verification and re-testing phase will confirm that all issues have been properly addressed. The audit will follow ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standards and internationally accepted penetration testing practices. All reports and findings will remain the property of PTA and will be treated as strictly confidential.

To qualify, firms must be registered in Pakistan, listed with the Federal Board of Revenue, and accredited by PTA or the National CERT. Only shortlisted firms will be invited to submit detailed proposals under the PPRA’s defined procurement process.