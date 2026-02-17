PTA Invites Public Feedback on Telenor–Ufone Merger Proposal

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has received a formal application seeking approval for the transfer of Telenor Pakistan’s licences to Pakistan Telecommunication Mobile Limited (PTML), commonly known as Ufone, followed by the proposed merger of the two entities.

In a public notice issued by the regulator, PTA confirmed that it has initiated the regulatory process concerning the proposed transfer and merger. The authority has invited telecom consumers, stakeholders, and other interested parties to submit written comments within seven days of the notice’s publication.

According to the notice, subject to regulatory approvals, PTML will be the surviving entity once the amalgamation is completed. Telenor Pakistan (Private) Limited will cease to operate as a separate licensed entity after the transaction is finalized.

The merger, if approved, will involve the transfer of all mobile cellular licenses, operations, assets, liabilities, rights, and obligations of Telenor Pakistan in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan to PTML.

PTA emphasized that stakeholder feedback will form a key part of its evaluation process and directed interested parties to submit their views in writing to the Director General (Wireless Licensing), PTA Headquarters, Islamabad, within the stipulated timeframe.

The development marks a significant step in the ongoing consolidation of Pakistan’s telecom sector, subject to the regulator’s final determination following review of compliance requirements and public input.

