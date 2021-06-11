PTA is directed to take action against Facebook, Here’s Why?

Shehryar Khan Afridi, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, has asked the head of the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) to pursue legal action against Facebook for taking “selective moves” against Pakistani and Kashmiri social media activists.

During the event, Afridi questioned why the authority hasn’t taken any action against Facebook’s administration, and why the platform hasn’t been suspended in Pakistan after it violated official guidelines.

Later, PTA Chairman (Retired) General Amir Azeem Bajwa addressed the committee on the actions taken by the authorities against Facebook in response to the suspension of Pakistani users’ accounts and pages.

“PTA had sensitised the social media platform to Pakistanis and Kashmiris’ worries over suppression of human rights advocates posting about the situation in occupied Kashmir,” he said.

The PTA, on the other hand, said that because CDNs were involved, the authority’s filtering measures for blocking access to illegal information were overcome. “Because CDNs are either located in the network of the operator or CDN connectivity is provided by the operator, it is the operator’s responsibility to ensure that no objectionable content is served to its users,” according to the PTA.

Afridi has now told the PTA president to make sure that Facebook employees are present at the panel’s next meeting. The committee’s chairman directed that all stakeholders be invited to the committee’s next meeting to discuss the remaining concerns.



