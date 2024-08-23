PTA Is Not Interested In Blocking VPN Usage

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that it cannot block VPN usage in Pakistan. The PTA made this disclosure during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Information Technology.

The PTA said that VPNs are used by many people for legitimate purposes, such as accessing blocked websites or protecting their privacy. The PTA also said that blocking VPNs would be difficult and would not be effective.

The PTA said that it is more interested in promoting the growth of the IT sector in Pakistan. The PTA said that it is working to create a conducive environment for IT businesses to thrive.

The Pakistan Software Export Board also briefed the committee on Pakistan’s IT sector. The board said that Pakistan’s share in the global IT market is less than 0.04%. Despite this, Pakistan’s IT exports grew by 20% last year. The board also announced the launch of the eRozgar program, aimed at creating job opportunities.

The PTA said that VPNs are used by many people for legitimate purposes, such as accessing blocked websites or protecting their privacy. The PTA also said that blocking VPNs would be difficult and would not be effective.

What do you think of this PTA decision of not blocking VPN usage in Pakistan? Write us in the comment section!