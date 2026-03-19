PTA Issues 5G Licences to All Telecom Operators, Nationwide Launch Nears

Pakistan has taken a significant step toward next-generation connectivity as the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued 5G licenses to all three major telecom operators, according to officials familiar with the development.

The licenses were formally handed over during a high-level ceremony held at the Prime Minister’s Office, marking a key milestone in the country’s long-awaited transition to 5G technology. The move signals that the commercial rollout of ultra-fast mobile internet services across Pakistan is now closer than ever.

Officials stated that with the licensing phase now complete, only final operational and regulatory steps remain before the launch of 5G services. The PTA is expected to release an official statement shortly, outlining the next phase of implementation and timelines for public availability.

The development comes amid growing demand for faster and more reliable digital infrastructure, particularly in urban centers where data consumption has surged in recent years. Industry stakeholders believe that the introduction of 5G will not only enhance consumer internet experiences but also unlock new opportunities in sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, telemedicine, and smart city solutions.

While an exact launch date has not yet been formally announced, officials indicated that the gap between licensing and service availability will be minimal, suggesting that users across the country could begin experiencing 5G services soon.

The issuance of licenses to all major operators simultaneously is also expected to ensure a competitive rollout environment, potentially accelerating network expansion and improving service quality nationwide.

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