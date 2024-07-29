PTA Issues Advisory for Mobile Phone Purchases

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is taking measures to curb the spread of cloned or duplicate mobile phones. In this regard, it recently issued an advisory that urged citizens to be careful while purchasing any smartphone from the market.

The national telecom regulator emphasized that consumers should always purchase smartphones from reputable vendors and also check for an active warrant for the phone. Furthermore, it also asked users to exercise caution while using cloned or duplicate mobile devices.

In addition, the PTA advised users to buy pin-pack boxed phones, to confirm the PTA stamp on the box, and to ensure that the phone’s IMEI number matches the one on the box.

The telecom regulator also warned against investing in expensive devices that are being sold for extremely low prices or without a warranty.

Moreover, the PTA urged users to report to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) if they become the target of fraud. The users can also verify the authenticity of the mobile phone through the Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS). All they need to do is send the IMEI number of the phone to the designated PTA helpline via SMS. Afterward, the user will be informed regarding whether the phone is registered with the authority or not.

