Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued an advisory for telecom operators to ensure the provision of uninterrupted telecom services and contingency plans in view of the flood emergency in various parts of the country.

During such natural disasters, the dependence of the general public and public/private sector organisations on reliable telecommunication services increases significantly for relief coordination, public awareness, and safety. All telecom operators are directed to ensure preparedness and have contingency plans for the continued provision of telecom services across the country, including AJ&K and GB.

PTA Issues Advisory for Uninterrupted Telecom Services Amid Flood Emergency

PTA has established a National Emergency Telecommunication Coordination Centre (NETCC) to monitor the status of telecommunication services during disasters/floods and deal with any emergency situation effectively.

The following are guidelines for emergency preparedness and response:-

a) Ensure the safety and security of all physical infrastructure in accordance with CTDISR standards, focusing on infrastructure in vulnerable/high-risk areas.

b) Necessary resources should remain available at all levels to ensure the smooth functioning of voice/data services and networks. All support staff must be adequately equipped and follow safety protocols during field operations in affected areas.

c) Any major communications breakdown shall immediately be reported to NETCC established at PTA HQs and the concerned zonal office under whose jurisdiction the breakdown occurs; subsequent updates on the restoration efforts shall be shared with PTA on incident occurrence and 6 x hourly accumulative report.

d) Disseminate flood-related awareness messages and emergency alerts from all CMOs in National and regional languages, as required by relevant authorities.

These may include: