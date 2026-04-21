PTA Issues IoT Licences to 23 Comapnies in Push for Smart Technology Ecosystem

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued Internet of Things (IoT) licenses to 23 companies, marking a major development in the promotion of smart technologies across the country.

The move is expected to enable the deployment of advanced IoT solutions through Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technologies, paving the way for improved connectivity and efficiency in key sectors such as smart cities, agriculture, and industrial automation.

According to the PTA, the initiative will support the use of dedicated spectrum to ensure secure, reliable, and uninterrupted connectivity for IoT-based applications. The authority emphasized that the rollout of LPWAN networks will play a crucial role in enhancing operational efficiency, resource management, and real-time data monitoring across multiple industries.

The process for granting IoT licenses began in May 2022, attracting strong interest from both local and international companies. PTA officials noted that this level of participation reflects growing confidence in Pakistan’s digital infrastructure and regulatory framework.

To ensure compliance and performance standards, the authority conducted field surveys of licensed companies’ networks. It has also developed additional recommendations aimed at improving implementation and ensuring the effective rollout of IoT services nationwide.

In parallel, the PTA has already issued a consultative framework addressing short-range devices and broader IoT ecosystem requirements, signaling a structured approach towards regulating emerging technologies.

The regulator has made it mandatory for license holders to strictly adhere to data security and privacy regulations, highlighting the importance of safeguarding user information in an increasingly connected environment. Companies are also required to operate within designated frequency bands allocated specifically for LPWAN services.

Officials believe that the initiative will not only strengthen Pakistan’s digital economy but also unlock new opportunities for innovation, investment, and technological advancement in the years ahead.

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