PTA issues public notice to illegal internet service providers

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has released a public notification against the country’s illegal Internet providers and ordered them to avoid the provision of illegal internet. This decision came after a high-level meeting under the chairmanship of Premier Imran Khan to review the internet provision for better online education and health facilities in the country.

PTA claimed in its public notice, PTA alerts all illegal providers of internet services to stop providing internet services without a valid license. Only valid PTA licensees are permitted to provide web services.The public notice further warned, If anyone finds offering internet services without a permit, legal proceedings shall be taken in compliance with the PTA Act.

It is necessary to note that Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a high-level meeting to review the internet service in the country in which the federal IT minister and the federal IT secretary and department heads concerned were involved. To order to ensure a safer internet for online education and health services, Prime Minister Imran Khan has set up a high-powered committee on telecom taxation issues.

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training under the chairmanship of Federal Minister of Education Shafqat Mahmood, the first meeting of the high-power Interministerial Committee on Telecom Taxation for Better Online Education is underway. Minister IT Syed Aminul Haque, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Tania Aidrus and Higher Education Commissio Abdul Hafeez Sheikh.

The Internet has been available in Pakistan since the early 1990’s. Pakistan has around 76.38 million internet users, making it the world’s 10th-largest Internet user population. Information technology (ICT) is one of the country’s fastest growing sector. In 2001 the Internet was used by only 1.3 percent of the population. The number of internet users in Pakistan as of November 2019 is 36.18 percent, which converts into approximately 76 million internet-access people.