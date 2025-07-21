PTA Issues Urgent Warning on WhatsApp Scam Messages

In a fresh digital safety advisory, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has urged the public to be extra cautious about suspicious WhatsApp messages being circulated both locally and internationally. These fraudulent messages, often mimicking WhatsApp’s official branding, include malicious links and are part of a growing trend of cyber scams targeting users in Pakistan.

The warning, issued as a public service message, emphasizes that these messages are not from WhatsApp and can result in serious consequences like data theft or full account compromise.

“These deceptive messages often contain a URL link and may claim that your account has violated certain rules or requires verification for security purposes. -PTA

WhatsApp Scam Messages: What’s Happening?

WhatsApp users across Pakistan have reported receiving unsolicited messages from unknown numbers, many of which display the WhatsApp logo and claim to represent the official WhatsApp team. These messages usually contain a hyperlink with a warning that the user’s account will be deactivated unless certain steps are taken.

The catch? The URL is fake and dangerous.

PTA warns: “Do not click on any such URL link. These messages are not from WhatsApp. The URL is malicious and may lead to data theft or complete compromise of your WhatsApp account.

This scam appears to be part of a wider phishing campaign, preying on people’s fear of losing access to their accounts or violating unknown policies.

WhatsApp Scam Messages: How to Stay Safe

PTA has provided clear instructions for users on how to handle such threats:

Immediately block the number that sends the suspicious message. Report the contact to WhatsApp using the official reporting tools: Android users: https://faq.whatsapp.com/1142481766359885/?cms_platform=android&helprep=platform_switcher

iPhone users: https://faq.whatsapp.com/1142481766359885/?cms_platform=iphone&helprep=platform_switcher Do not share personal details or verification codes with anyone claiming to be from WhatsApp, even if the message seems genuine.

Why This Matters

Pakistan is witnessing a sharp uptick in cybercrime cases, especially phishing scams targeting mobile users. According to PTA data and cyber watchdogs, many users fall victim to such messages due to a lack of awareness and the realistic look of impersonated accounts.

This trend not only endangers individual privacy and security but also has broader implications for digital trust in the country. With the rise in digital adoption, the onus is on both regulatory bodies and users to remain vigilant.

The authority has also asked users to visit its website www.pta.gov.pk and follow its social media channels (@PTAOfficialPK) for regular cybersecurity updates.

What Should You Do If You’ve Clicked the Link?

If you’ve already clicked on a suspicious WhatsApp link:

Immediately log out of WhatsApp on all devices.

Change your email and other linked account passwords.

Enable two-step verification in WhatsApp’s account settings.

Notify your contacts to ignore any unusual messages sent from your account.

ALSO READ: NCERT Issues Grave Warning! One Email Misstep Could Cost Millions – Here’s how to Save Yourself!