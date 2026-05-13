PTA Issues Warning Over Scammers Impersonating Regulator in Online Fraud Attempts

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued a public warning after fraudsters allegedly began impersonating the telecom regulator through phone calls, SMS messages, emails, and social media platforms to carry out online scams and phishing attempts across Pakistan.

In an official advisory, the PTA urged citizens to remain vigilant against suspicious communications claiming to originate from the authority, warning that cybercriminals are attempting to steal personal, financial, and sensitive digital information by misusing the regulator’s name.

Officials clarified that PTA never asks consumers to share confidential details, including passwords, PIN codes, CNIC information, banking credentials, or other personal data through calls, text messages, emails, or social media accounts.

According to the advisory, users should avoid trusting any unexpected communication requesting urgent verification, financial details, or account-related information in the name of the telecom regulator.

The authority further warned that suspicious links circulated through emails, SMS messages, and online platforms could potentially compromise digital identities, financial accounts, and personal devices through phishing and malware attacks.

Moreover, the PTA advised citizens to verify the identity of every sender before responding to any email, call, or message and urged users not to click on unverified or suspicious links shared online.

The regulator also encouraged the public to immediately report any fraudulent communication or suspicious online activity received in the PTA’s name to help authorities combat the increasing threat of cybercrime and digital fraud.

Officials noted that cybercriminals are increasingly exploiting the identities of trusted institutions and government organizations to deceive internet users and gain unauthorized access to private information.

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