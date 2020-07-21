PTA Issues Warning to TikTok Over Immoral, Obscene & Vulgar Content

Finally, after receiving complaints from different segments of the society against immoral, obscene, and vulgar content on social media application Tik Tok, and their extremely adverse effects on the community in general and youth in particular, PTA has issued a warning to the app. Pakistan Telecom Authority has blocked the Bigo app that was also spreading vulgarity among people. PTA Issues Warning to TikTok.

PTA had previously issued necessary notices to the aforementioned social media companies under the law to moderate the socialization and content within legal and moral limits, in accordance with the laws of the country. However, the response of these companies was not satisfactory. Therefore, in the exercise of its powers under PECA, PTA has decided to immediately block Bigo and issue a final warning to Tik Tok to put in place a comprehensive mechanism to control obscenity, vulgarity, and immorality through its social media application.

PTA Issues Warning to TikTok

Yesterday, Phoneworld published a blog where it discussed Why Government Should Consider Banning TikTok in Pakistan?

No doubt, TikTok has done no good to Pakistani society, instead has demoralized our youth and has made them a victim of mental illness. Aleena Fatima and Minahil Malik, the famous TikTokers, are two such examples who were made fun of either being overweight or due to leaked personal pictures scandal. A boy committed suicide while filming a TikTok video, and another one accidentally killed himself while shooting the video for the app with a gun in hand. A TikTok girl raped by her Tiktoker friend Shiraz in Lahore. The list is long, and whenever I write or even think about it, I feel sad imagining where our nation is heading to.

PTA has taken the right step in giving warning to this app, but I hope this would be the last warning, and if the app is not able to operate according to the standards laid down by the operators, PTA should not think twice, but ban this app.

Also Read: TikTok to be Banned in the US soon: Mike Pompeo