PTA Directs VRG to Immediately Stop Commercial Operations of AMA Scheme. On 14th August 2020, Virtual Remittance Gateway Pvt Ltd (VRG) through advertisements in the press claimed that it is “Commercially operational for Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) scheme with Jazz and SCO“. In the larger public interest, it is clarified that Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has not yet issued Commencement Certificate to VRG for Commercial Operations of AMA Scheme in Pakistan.

PTA Directs VRG to Immediately Stop Commercial Operations of AMA Scheme

Moreover, for AJ&K & GB, VRG has even not been awarded any Third Party Service Provider (TPSP) license. Hence, the general public is advised not to undertake any commercial activity till all the license conditions for the commercial launch of AMA scheme have been met by VRG as per TPSP License.

PTA has already directed VRG to immediately stop any such commercial operations in relation to AMA scheme until PTA issues commencement certificate to VRG.