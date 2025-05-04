The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched a crackdown on illegal phones in the country. It has reminded the public that using illegal, tampered, or cloned mobile phones is a serious crime under Pakistani law. This includes any phone with a fake or altered IMEI number.

Such actions are considered criminal offenses under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016. The law is clear: using a non-compliant mobile phone can lead to heavy fines, jail time, or both. According to the PTA, offenders may be fined up to PKR 1 million or face up to three years in prison. In some cases, both penalties may apply. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) is working with PTA to take legal action. This includes confiscating the illegal phones.

PTA Launches Crackdown on Illegal Phones: Users May Face Legal Consequences

Every mobile phone has a unique code known as the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity). This number helps track the device and proves its authenticity. However, some people or sellers illegally change or “patch” this IMEI number. This is usually done to make a smuggled or blocked phone work on local networks.

Sometimes, people buy such phones without knowing they are illegal. They may purchase them from grey-market dealers or online sellers. But PTA has made it clear that not knowing the law is not an excuse. Everyone must take responsibility and make sure their device is legally registered.

How PTA Blocks Illegal Phones

To stop the use of non-compliant phones, the PTA uses a special system called DIRBS (Device Identification, Registration, and Blocking System). This system checks whether a phone is legal and allowed to work in Pakistan. If a device is not approved by PTA, it won’t work on any mobile network in the country.

How to Check If Your Phone Is PTA Approved

PTA encourages all users to verify their mobile phone status before using it. There are several easy ways to do this:

Online : Go to the official website at https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk

: Go to the official website at https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk SMS : Send your phone’s 15-digit IMEI number to 8484

: Send your phone’s 15-digit IMEI number to 8484 App: Use the PTA Device Registration mobile app available on Android

When buying a new phone, always look for the label that says “PTA Approved.” This is especially important when buying from online sellers or unregistered shops. It’s better to be safe than sorry.

Final Advice

Buying or using illegal mobile phones may seem like a way to save money, but it comes with serious risks. You could lose the device, get fined, or even end up in jail. Always check before you buy. Make sure your phone is registered and approved by PTA.

Staying on the right side of the law is not just smart—it’s essential.