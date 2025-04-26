The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced a temporary mobile registration system to help overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals visiting Pakistan.

This new system allows visitors to register their personal mobile devices easily. They can use their mobile phones in Pakistan without any trouble for up to 120 days during each visit.

PTA made this service to ensure that visitors can stay connected while they are in the country. Good mobile service is important for travellers. It helps them contact family, use maps, call emergency services, and enjoy their trip without any problems.

PTA Launches Free Mobile Registration System for Overseas Pakistanis and Foreign Visitors

According to a news release from PTA, the new system is very simple and easy to use. It aims to provide smooth and reliable communication for everyone coming to Pakistan.

The registration process is free of cost. Visitors do not have to pay any fee to register their mobile devices. Also, the whole process is fully online. There is no need to visit any office or stand in long lines.

Visitors can register their mobile phones through the official Device Registration System (DRS) portal. They just need to visit the website at: https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs.

PTA has said that this step shows their strong commitment to making digital services better and easier for everyone. They want to make sure that users can enjoy good service without facing any difficulties.

By offering this temporary registration, PTA is helping improve Pakistan’s travel experience. Visitors can now use their phones without worrying about service interruptions or extra charges.

The Temporary Mobile Registration System is not only helpful but also important for the future. It supports Pakistan’s goal of becoming more digital and visitor-friendly.

PTA has promised to keep providing efficient, inclusive, and innovative digital services. Their focus is always on user convenience and satisfaction.

Through this system, the authority is promoting ease of use and high standards of service. They want every visitor to have a seamless and enjoyable mobile experience while they are in Pakistan.

This new initiative will also help build a positive image of Pakistan as a welcoming and tech-friendly country. Good communication services are very important for tourism, business trips, and family visits.

In short, PTA’s Temporary Mobile Registration System is a big step forward. It makes it easy for visitors to stay connected, share their experiences, and enjoy their time in Pakistan without any worries.

If you are planning to visit Pakistan, make sure to register your device through the DRS portal. It is free, simple, and ensures that your mobile phone works smoothly during your stay.