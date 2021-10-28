PTA Launches Mobile App to Facilitate Telecom Consumers

In an effort to facilitate telecom consumers even further, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched user friendly Complaint Management System (CMS) mobile application. The app is available on Android (Google Play) and iOS (Apple App store).

The aim of the user friendly mobile app is to provide ease and facilitation to the public for lodging complaints pertaining to telecom services. Consumers can register their complaints related to telecom services, mobile registration/ Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), web content reporting, and stolen handset blocking etc. The App also allows user to track their complaints and provide feedback on complaint resolution. It also includes FAQs on different issues for consumer awareness and better understanding.

The launching of PTA CMS App demonstrates PTA’s commitment to innovation, deeper understanding of the consumers’ needs and provision of progressive solutions. Users can also file a complaint at PTA’s Complaint Management System (CMS) through web interface (https://complaint.pta.gov.pk/RegisterComplaint.aspx) (or) through PTA’s Consumer Support Centre (toll free number 0800-55055 operating from 9 AM to 9 PM, 7 days a week).