PTA Launches Online Application Submission and Information System (OASIS) for Telecom Licensing

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announce the launch of its Online Application Submission and Information System (OASIS), now accessible at https://eservices.pta.gov.pk. Officially launched on August 14, 2024, OASIS is a cutting-edge platform designed to streamline the licensing process for telecom companies and applicants, marking a significant advancement in enhancing the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The OASIS platform provides a comprehensive solution, enabling applicants to complete the entire application process with ease and efficiency. This initiative is a testament to PTA’s ongoing commitment to modernizing the telecom sector and improving service delivery.

The OASIS platform, offers several key features including automated CNIC verification in collaboration with NADRA, real-time company registration verification with SECP, seamless online payments through integration with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), and a simplified application process. Applicants can easily complete the entire process online, with secure steps such as biometric verification at NADRA e-Sahulat outlets and automated fee payment confirmations, making the licensing process faster and more efficient.

This strategic initiative, born from the collaboration between PTA, NADRA, SECP, and NBP, is expected to significantly expedite and simplify the licensing process for telecom services across the country. By integrating these critical systems, PTA is fostering a more robust and efficient telecom infrastructure, thereby supporting Pakistan’s digital economy.

