PTA LAUNCHES ONLINE PORTAL FOR IP WHITELISTING AND VPN REGISTRATION





Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has introduced online portal for IP Whitelisting and VPN registration, for the facilitation of businesses and freelancers. Now Call Centers, companies and freelancers having at least one static IP address and verification letter from their business concerns, can submit their applications for registration at https://ipregistration.pta.gov.pk/.

It may be further added that, previously, Call Centers and companies had to route their applications through relevant Internet Service Providers (ISPs). For resolution of any related queries and facilitation, relevant team of PTA can be approached at email: [email protected]