PTA Launches SAP Business One to Drive Digital Transformation

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), with the services from ABACUS Consulting, has successfully implemented SAP Business One, marking a significant step towards enhancing operational efficiency and accelerating digital transformation within the telecom sector.

At the launch event, Major General (R) Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Chairman of PTA, highlighted the critical role of adopting cutting-edge technology to streamline operations and strengthen governance. In his remarks Member Finance PTA Mr. Muhammad Naveed, emphasized that modernizing PTA’s systems is a key part of its strategy to improve service delivery and regulatory effectiveness. Ms. Fatima Asad-Said, CEO of ABACUS Consulting, reiterated her company’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that enable organizations to achieve operational excellence.

The deployment of SAP Business One will optimize workflows, enhance data management, and facilitate more informed decision-making. This positions PTA as a forward-thinking regulatory authority in Pakistan’s evolving telecom landscape. The initiative reflects PTA’s dedication to promoting transparency, accountability, and operational efficiency in line with its broader vision for the sector.

Also Read: PTA Warns of Critical Vulnerabilities in Intel Products