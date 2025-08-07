PTA Leads for a Resilient Digital Future at GSMA Digital Nation Summit 2025

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) took center stage at the GSMA Digital Nation Summit 2025 in Islamabad, reaffirming its strategic vision for a secure, inclusive, and resilient digital Pakistan.

In his keynote address titled “The Regulator’s Perspective: Building a Resilient Digital Ecosystem,” Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, outlined the Authority’s forward-looking agenda. He highlighted a major policy milestone: the alignment of government-imposed telecom charges with global standards achieved through sustained advocacy and collaboration with government stakeholders to enhance investment potential in the sector.

Chairman Rehman emphasized the transformative impact of the Right of Way (RoW) framework, which has eliminated longstanding barriers to fiber-optic deployment, accelerating network expansion and improving nationwide service delivery. He also reinforced PTA’s commitment to increasing internet penetration as a catalyst for inclusive socio-economic development.

Addressing the future of connectivity, he reiterated PTA’s determination to resolve spectrum-related challenges and ensure the timely rollout of 5G services. He called for stronger collaboration between public, private, and international stakeholders to realize a digitally empowered Pakistan aligned with national development priorities.

PTA continues to lead from the front in policy reform, infrastructure modernization, and digital innovation—driving resilient and inclusive transformation with lasting economic and social impact.

