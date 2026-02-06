PTA Makes Minimum Bidding Mandatory for Operators in 5G Auction

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has made minimum bidding mandatory for incumbent operators in the first round of the upcoming 5G spectrum auction, warning that failure to meet prescribed lot requirements will result in disqualification and forfeiture of pre-bid deposits.

In formal responses to queries on the Information Memorandum (IM), PTA clarified that incumbent operators must submit bids for at least five lots in the 2600 MHz band and five lots in the 3500 MHz band during Round 1. Submitting zero or fewer than the required lots in either band will render the entire bid invalid.

The authority emphasized that these minimum bid requirements, although defined for the first round only, are mandatory and not optional. “A valid set of bids must include at least five lots at 2600 MHz and five lots at 3500 MHz for a bidder qualified as an incumbent,” PTA stated.

PTA further warned that failure to submit a valid bid set will be treated as a zero bid across all categories, resulting in the forfeiture of the full pre-bid deposit and exclusion from subsequent auction rounds.

For rounds beyond the first, bid prices may fall anywhere between the Opening Price and the Clock Price, but all bids must be in multiples of $1,000. Any bid amounts not meeting the rounding requirement will be automatically blocked by the auction system.

The latest clarifications underscore PTA’s strict regulatory approach ahead of the long-awaited 5G spectrum auction, leaving little room for tactical bidding and reinforcing the authority’s focus on serious participation.

Also read:

PTA Sets Fixed Bid Price Bands for 5G Spectrum Auction