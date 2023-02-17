PTA Makes Security Clearance Mandatory for Starlink Satellite Internet

Advertisement

The satellite internet service Starlink which is owned by Elon Musk’s SpaceX has sought to operate in Pakistan. However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), the country’s national telecom regulator has raised concerns over the proposal. The PTA has stated categorically that security clearance would be required for Starlink satellite Internet connection.

What is Satellite Internet?

Satellite Internet involves the use of communication satellites, often geostationary satellites, to provide access to the Internet. While satellite Internet provides worldwide coverage, the connection is location-independent and portable. It is the optimal Internet connection in areas where the quality of access is unstable or inadequate or when terrestrial Internet access is absent.

Starlink is a global provider of satellite-based Internet connectivity in several countries. Recently, it has provided the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority with a technical and financial strategy for satellite-to-satellite laser technology-based operations in Pakistan.

However, a number of stakeholders, including the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) and other organizations, have voiced concerns over data hosting outside of Pakistan and the security risks of satellite internet.

In response to these concerns, the PTA has mandated security clearance for satellite internet connection. The Pakistani government is tightening its grip on internet and technology companies operating within the country.

While the country continues to struggle with telecommunications infrastructure difficulties, the introduction of satellite internet might give much-needed respite to many who are annoyed by sluggish and intermittent connections.

