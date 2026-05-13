The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has taken another important step toward improving digital connectivity in the country by forwarding the Spectrum Sharing plan to the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT&T). The framework was prepared and approved under Clause 8.16 of the Telecom Policy 2015 and is now waiting for final approval from the federal government.

The main goal of this framework is to improve the efficient use of spectrum resources in Pakistan. Spectrum is a limited national asset used by telecom companies to provide mobile and internet services. By allowing telecom operators to share spectrum, PTA hopes to speed up the expansion of 4G and 5G services across the country while also reducing infrastructure costs.

PTA Moves Forward With Spectrum Sharing Plan to Improve 4G and 5G Services

According to PTA documents, the framework will allow eligible telecom operators to share spectrum in different frequency bands. These include 700, 850, 900, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2600, and 3500 MHz bands. These frequency ranges are important for providing fast mobile internet and improving network coverage in both urban and rural areas.

The proposed framework will only allow spectrum sharing between telecom companies that belong to the same license category. At the same time, operators will still need to meet all existing rollout targets, quality standards, and regulatory obligations set by PTA. This means companies cannot compromise on service quality while benefiting from shared resources.

PTA believes that this move will help Pakistan make better use of its limited spectrum resources. It will also support faster digital growth by helping telecom companies expand their networks more efficiently. Instead of building separate infrastructure in every area, operators may now work together to reduce costs and improve service availability.

This development comes at a time when Pakistan is preparing for broader 5G adoption. Faster internet services are becoming increasingly important for businesses, education, healthcare, and digital services. By reducing operational costs for telecom operators, the government hopes to encourage more investment in network expansion and technology upgrades.

Alongside the Spectrum Sharing Framework, PTA has also introduced other measures to improve digital connectivity in the country. One major initiative is the Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Framework 2024, which opened the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use. This decision supports next-generation Wi-Fi technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7, which can provide faster and more stable wireless internet connections.

In another effort to increase internet access, PTA started issuing District Level Class Licenses for Internet Services from January 1, 2026. These licenses are valid for 10 years and encourage local entrepreneurship. Each license is limited to one district per company, allowing smaller businesses to enter the internet service market.

The federal and provincial governments have also taken steps to support telecom infrastructure growth by reducing or removing Right of Way (ROW) charges. Several government organizations and provinces, including Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan, have already eliminated these charges to encourage the expansion of fiber optic networks.

Overall, these initiatives show that Pakistan is actively working to improve its digital infrastructure and prepare for the future of faster and more reliable internet services across the country.

See Also: PTA Pushes Major Telecom Reforms With Spectrum Sharing, 5G Expansion, Wi-Fi 7, and Fiberization Drive