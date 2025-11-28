Pakistan is moving toward a major change in telecom policy. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has proposed new and strict rollout obligations for Telecommunication Infrastructure Provider (TIP) licensees. These obligations have never been applied to this category of operators before. The goal is to speed up the country’s digital growth and ensure faster deployment of essential telecom infrastructure.

PTA shared these proposals after reviewing the current performance of TIP license holders. According to the Authority, Pakistan has 24 TIP licensees, but only 14 of them have deployed any optical fiber networks. The situation becomes even more concerning when looking at actual deployment numbers. Out of these operators, only six have laid more than 300 kilometers of optical fiber. PTA believes this low progress is slowing down national broadband goals and does not meet the expectations defined in the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organization) Act, 1996.

PTA Moves Toward Mandatory Rollout Targets for TIP Licensees

To address this slow progress, PTA has suggested setting mandatory annual rollout targets for TIP licensees. These targets will cover four major infrastructure categories. These include:

Earth stations or satellite hubs

Optical fiber cable

Towers and radio links

Submarine cable landing stations

The proposal introduces a clear rollout matrix. For example, TIP operators may be required to deploy at least 60 kilometers of optical fiber every year. As an alternative, they could install a minimum of 10 towers or radio links annually. For those dealing with international gateways, the requirements include obtaining necessary approvals, setting up landing stations, and starting operations within a specific timeline.

PTA says that these new rules will help eliminate inactive licensees and bring more investment into the telecom sector. The Authority wants TIP operators to contribute actively to Pakistan’s digital progress instead of holding licenses without making real development on the ground. Mandatory rollout targets, PTA argues, will also support Pakistan’s efforts toward widespread fiberization and a more resilient national network.

Public Consultation Announced

To finalize the framework, PTA has launched a public consultation. Stakeholders, including telecom companies, industry experts, and investors, are invited to share their opinions. They can comment on whether such rollout targets should be enforced and whether the proposed benchmarks are realistic. PTA has also asked stakeholders to suggest alternative rollout plans using the format shared in the consultation document.

The feedback collected through this process will help PTA design the final set of obligations. These requirements are expected to apply to future TIP licenses and could also be added to current licenses after necessary reviews.

A Big Step Toward Better Connectivity

Pakistan’s demand for data is rising rapidly. New digital services, remote work trends, and the need for fast broadband across cities and rural areas are putting pressure on existing infrastructure. The proposed reforms by PTA aim to push the telecom sector to build stronger networks and reduce infrastructure gaps.

If implemented, these new rules could reshape how telecom infrastructure grows in Pakistan. They will push operators to shift from simply holding licenses to developing real, measurable infrastructure across the country. This move could mark a significant step toward a more connected and digitally empowered Pakistan.