PTA Opens Consultation on New MVNO Policy, Proposes $140,000 License Fee in Pakistan

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has formally initiated a public consultation process on a new licensing framework for Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), marking a significant step toward diversifying Pakistan’s telecom landscape.

The regulator has released a draft of the proposed framework and invited feedback from stakeholders, giving them 14 days to submit recommendations, with a deadline set for April 22.

This move signals PTA’s intent to open the market to new service providers without requiring heavy infrastructure investments.

What Is an MVNO and Why It Matters

A Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) is a telecom service provider that does not own its own network infrastructure. Instead, it leases capacity from existing mobile network operators and offers services under its own brand.

The proposed framework allows MVNOs to:

Operate under their own brand name

Design custom packages and pricing plans

Establish their own customer care, billing, and service platforms

This could increase competition, improve service quality, and provide more tailored packages for consumers.

Key Financial and Licensing Terms

Under the draft policy, PTA has proposed a licensing fee of $140,000 for MVNO operators.

Other financial obligations include:

Annual fee: 0.5% of gross revenue

Universal Service Fund (USF): 1.5%

Research & Development (R&D) fund: 0.5%

The license will be valid for 15 years, and operators must apply for renewal at least 30 months before expiry.

These conditions aim to balance market entry with regulatory oversight and long-term sustainability.

Operational Restrictions and Limitations

While the framework opens new opportunities, it also imposes strict limitations on MVNO operations.

Under the proposed rules:

MVNOs cannot build their own radio or core network infrastructure

They will not receive spectrum allocation

Independent roaming or interconnection agreements will not be allowed

Instead, MVNOs will rely entirely on partnerships with existing telecom operators for network access.

This ensures that infrastructure control remains with established players while allowing service-level competition.

Mandatory Services and Consumer Protection

The draft framework also outlines essential service requirements for MVNOs.

Operators will be required to:

Provide emergency call services

Offer international connectivity

Ensure basic voice and data services

Additionally, users will benefit from mobile number portability, allowing them to switch operators without changing their numbers.

PTA has also mandated that MVNOs must store user data records for at least one year, aligning with regulatory and security requirements.

What This Means for Pakistan’s Telecom Market

The introduction of MVNOs could reshape Pakistan’s telecom sector by lowering barriers to entry and encouraging innovation in service delivery.

For consumers, this could translate into more competitive pricing, niche and customized packages and improved customer service experiences. For the industry, it creates opportunities for partnerships between infrastructure owners and new service providers.

However, the restrictions on spectrum access and network ownership mean that MVNOs will remain dependent on existing telecom operators, potentially limiting their autonomy.

Conclusion

The new MVNO licensing framework by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority reflects a cautious but progressive approach to telecom reform. While it opens doors for new entrants, it also safeguards existing infrastructure dynamics.

If implemented effectively, this policy could introduce much-needed competition and innovation without disrupting the core telecom ecosystem.