After a meeting with Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Director Salman Baig, Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President- Mian Tariq Misbah told media that PTA needs to direct all the telecom operators in the country to improve their signal quality. The customers care should be a priority. He further highlighted how weak signals of mobile in major markets of Lahore are affecting businesses adversely. Therefore, there is a dire need to resolve the matter urgently. PTA and Cellular companies should play their role actively.

He also told media that the Lahore Chamber had received a number of complaints regarding poor signal quality in different parts of the city but no action has taken yet. The problem of poor mobile signals is increasing with every passing day but cellular companies are not paying attention to the complaints.

PTA Needs to Resolve the Issue of Weak Signals

Misbah said that the success of the businesses in Pakistan is not possible without good communication and it is very important to focus on developing communication services in the country to bring them on a par with the developed world.

According to LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry, only customer care could ensure the growth of the telecom sector. The telecom operators and government should take notice of the issue seriously and resolve it immediately.

The LCCI office-bearers said that “with the passage of time, the world had become a global village and all means of communication and business mode had shifted to the cellular base that should be strong enough.”

Telecomm operators are earning billions of rupees from the consumers but unfortunately, the signal quality is getting poor day by day.

Recommended Reading: PM Approves Online SEZ Management Information System