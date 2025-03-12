PTA Officers Enjoy Over Rs. 2 Million Annual Salary Increase in Two Years

The salaries and allowances of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) officers have seen a significant rise over the past two years. According to official data, annual pay for officers in different grades has increased by more than Rs. 2 million since 2021.

In the SEG-1 (BS-20) category, the number of officers increased from 9 in 2021-22 to 10 in the following years. Their annual pay rose from Rs. 2,277,554 in 2021-22 to Rs. 3,360,540 in 2023-24, while allowances surged from Rs. 2,413,482 to Rs. 3,541,874 in the same period.

For EG-IV (BS-19) officers, their numbers slightly declined from 36 to 33 over the three years. However, their salaries jumped from Rs. 6,795,238 in 2021-22 to Rs. 8,925,941 in 2023-24, with allowances increasing from Rs. 7,634,720 to Rs. 9,183,770.

The EG-III (BS-18) grade saw a fluctuation in officer count, but their salaries still rose. In 2021-22, EG-III officers earned Rs. 6,096,845 in pay and Rs. 8,111,885 in allowances. By 2023-24, their pay had climbed to Rs. 8,285,215, while allowances surged to Rs. 11,181,516.

Similarly, EG-II (BS-17) officers also witnessed a substantial increase. Their pay increased from Rs. 6,934,032 in 2021-22 to Rs. 8,943,805 in 2023-24, while their allowances jumped from Rs. 9,014,254 to Rs. 11,640,688.

PTA has clarified that no official vehicles are allocated to officers, eliminating expenditures on fuel and repairs. Additionally, no mobile allowances are provided to employees. The salary hikes reflect the evolving compensation structure within PTA. The substantial increase in pay and allowances over two years indicates rising financial benefits for officers amid the country’s economic challenges.

