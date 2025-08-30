PTA Optimizes DIRBS Efficiency through Off-loading Historical Data

In order to enhance the efficiency and management of the Device Identification, Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), PTA has offloaded old IMEI records of mobile devices. This step has been undertaken to streamline overall system performance.

The said activity will assist both PTA and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in improving DIRBS operations and ensuring more effective system management. Additionally, this initiative would encourage users to register their mobile devices by paying the applicable FBR duties/taxes, thereby contributing to a compliant and sustainable digital environment.

Any mobile phone that is not registered will remain active on the network for 60 days only. In case of non-payment of applicable FBR customs duties/taxes within this period, the device will be re-blocked in accordance with DIRBS regulations.

PTA remains committed to maintaining a robust, transparent, and consumer-friendly mobile ecosystem in Pakistan.

