PTA Partners with Opensignal to Strengthen Network Quality Monitoring Across Pakistan

Opensignal, an independent global network analytics organization, will support the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for strengthening the capability of monitoring and enhancement of Quality of Service (QoS) and Quality of Experience (QoE) for telecoms subscribers across Pakistan. The initiative aims to provide objective, real-time insights into network performance using crowdsourced data. Crowdsourcing is a recognized methodology for enabling evaluation of network quality and consumer experience across various technologies, including fixed broadband and mobile networks (2G/3G/4G/5G etc.)

Opensignal’s advanced, data-driven insights will be utilized to monitor and enhance network performance, ensuring reliable and high-speed connectivity for consumers in line with international standards set by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and global best practice. PTA will receive consistent, and real-time data on key performance indicators such as 4G/5G speeds, latency, coverage gaps, and user experience. This information will reinforce the PTA’s ability to make evidence-based decisions that advance consumer interests, promote investment and facilitate network expansion.

The initiative underscores PTA’s commitment to transparency and consumer protection.

