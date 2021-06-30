In order to evaluate the quality and performance of Pakistan’s mobile networks in line with Pakistan’s latest Network Performance Score (NPS) method, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) conducted a nationwide mobile quality of service (QoS) benchmark test from February 2021 to March 2021 in different cities, towns, and roads throughout Pakistan.

In a total of 10 cities, 4 towns, 18 roads, and about 2,600 voice calls, 26,000 data tests have been conducted, while the tests have been performed on devices operating in 4G mode. The quality of service (QoS) test was performed in an area of around 3,570 km including cities, towns, and roads.

PTA Performs Benchmark Tests to Evaluate Mobile Network Performance

Network Performance Score (NPS) is a harmonized and integrative scoring technique. It allows telecom regulators to analyze and evaluate the quality of all mobile networks and their services according to international standard KPIs. PTA gathered important insights on the performance of each mobile network provider with its systemic mobile network benchmarking technique.

By publicly releasing this survey, PTA stimulates competition amongst operators to enhance their network system in order to improve the overall quality of the mobile network throughout the country. In line with international standards, the Pakistani LTE networks will provide the foundation for the future implementation of 5G technology.

PTA also carries out nationwide mobile QoS assessments on a periodic basis to evaluate all Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) network standards with respect to license, Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Voice, Data, and SMS Services. The findings are posted on the website of PTA for the awareness of users and are also shared with the operator(s) to take necessary actions to enhance services if required.

Cellular Mobile Operators were rated between 1st and 5th depending on the level of compliance of every KPI in each section, the limit set in their respective licenses, the QoS regulation, the maximum download speed. Mobile network coverage, Voice service, and SMS service were amongst the criteria. The overall status of each CMOS for every service category was also included in the final report for cities, towns, roads of Pakistan and AJK.

Some problems were found in SMS and Voice KPIs, which instructed operators to take corrective steps to improve the quality of the service in accordance with licensing standards.

Visit to see the NPS report detailing the survey results at: https://pta.gov.pk/en/consumer-support/qos-survey/qos-survey.



