Pakistan is preparing to expand its 5G services to all parts of the country, including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). According to the chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), a separate auction for 5G spectrum in Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK will be held within months of the nationwide rollout.

PTA Chairman, retired Major General Hafeez Ur Rehman, shared this update during a meeting in Islamabad with Gilgit-Baltistan’s caretaker Minister for Information Technology, Ghulam Abbas. The discussion focused on how to ensure that both regions benefit from the upcoming 5G expansion and how to address ongoing connectivity challenges.

PTA Planned Separate 5G Auction for Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK

The federal government is currently preparing for a national 5G rollout. However, due to technical and regulatory requirements, Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK will have their own spectrum auction. The PTA chairman explained that extra time is needed for technical testing, regulatory reviews, and spectrum planning in these areas. As a result, the government decided that a separate process would be more practical.

During the meeting, Ghulam Abbas stressed that Gilgit-Baltistan should not fall behind other parts of Pakistan in digital access. He highlighted the importance of high-speed internet for e-governance, online education, telemedicine, and the growth of IT-based businesses. In mountainous regions like Gilgit-Baltistan, reliable internet can help overcome geographical barriers and connect remote communities to essential services.

Limited bandwidth and gaps in infrastructure have slowed development in the region for years. Youth, students, entrepreneurs, and even the tourism sector have faced difficulties due to weak connectivity. Faster internet through 5G could support digital startups, improve communication, and attract more visitors by strengthening online services and information access.

The PTA chairman also revealed that preparations for the auction of additional spectrum are already underway. The authority has contacted the GB Council, the AJK Council, and the Ministry of IT and Telecom to begin setting up the necessary regulatory framework. These early steps are meant to ensure that the auction process runs smoothly once the nationwide rollout begins.

Importantly, the PTA expressed a preference for providing spectrum free of cost in Gilgit-Baltistan and AJK. The goal behind this approach is to encourage telecom operators to invest more in building infrastructure rather than spending heavily on license fees. By lowering financial barriers, the government hopes companies will focus on expanding towers, fibre networks, and other technical facilities.

Another key issue discussed was the right-of-way (RoW) charges for telecom infrastructure. PTA officials suggested that Gilgit-Baltistan follow AJK’s recent decision to remove these charges. The federal government has already instructed its departments to provide free access for fibre network installation.

AJK has introduced reforms to speed up telecom development. It waived RoW charges for IT-related infrastructure and created a one-window system for approving telecom towers and fibre deployment. Under this system, applications must be processed within 15 days. If no objections are raised during that time, approval is automatically granted. These measures are expected to reduce delays and encourage faster broadband expansion.

Officials believe that similar steps in Gilgit-Baltistan would accelerate internet penetration and improve digital access. If implemented effectively, the separate 5G auction and supportive policies could bring meaningful technological progress to both regions in the near future.