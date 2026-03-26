PTA Plans Separate 5G Spectrum Auction for AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan After Nationwide Rollout

Following the conclusion of Pakistan’s nationwide 5G spectrum auction, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is now preparing to initiate a separate auction process for Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), according to official sources.

Sources within the PTA indicate that the first step will involve launching 5G trial services in Azad Kashmir. The trial phase is expected to assess network performance, infrastructure readiness, and user experience before the formal auction process begins. Officials familiar with the matter stated that the trial rollout will help authorities refine the technical and operational aspects required for a full-scale commercial launch in the region.

According to sources, the 5G spectrum auction for AJK and GB is likely to be completed within the next six months. However, unlike mainland Pakistan, the auction process will follow a separate regulatory framework due to the unique constitutional status of both regions. This distinction necessitates a customized policy and licensing structure, which is currently being developed in coordination with relevant stakeholders.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is expected to issue a formal policy directive related to 5G within the next one to two weeks. This directive will outline key guidelines, regulatory requirements, and timelines for the upcoming auction. Following the issuance of the policy directive, the PTA will proceed to hire an international consultant to oversee and facilitate the auction process, ensuring transparency and alignment with global best practices.

The Frequency Allocation Board will play a critical role in determining the specific frequency bands to be allocated for 5G services in AJK and GB. Final decisions regarding spectrum allocation are still under consideration.

Major telecom operators, including Jazz, Zong, and Ufone, are expected to participate in the upcoming auction. Industry insiders suggest that competition among these operators is likely to remain strong, mirroring the dynamics observed during the national 5G auction.

Despite the procedural differences, officials emphasized that the auction process for AJK and GB is not expected to be prolonged. Authorities aim to expedite the rollout while ensuring regulatory compliance and technical efficiency. The move is seen as a significant step toward bridging the digital divide and bringing high-speed connectivity to underserved regions, aligning with Pakistan’s long-term digital transformation goals.

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