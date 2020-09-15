PTA prepares draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulations, Authorization Template

To promote local manufacturing & assembly, and to discourage smuggling of mobile handsets, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has prepared draft Mobile Device Manufacturing Regulations and Authorization Template in the light of Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy issued by the Government of Pakistan on 2nd June, 2020.

Telecom consumers, stakeholders and the public are invited to provide their comments on the draft available at PTA website link:

https://www.pta.gov.pk/en/media-center/single-media/draft-mobile-device-manufacturing-regulations–authorization-140920

Comments can also be sent via email on [email protected] by 5th October, 2020.

An application for the grant of Authorization to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan shall be made in the form set out in Schedule ‘A’ to these Regulations. The Authority may grant an Authorization to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan to an applicant who fulfills the open, transparent and nondiscriminatory eligibility criteria given by the Authority from time to time.

The Authority shall consider all applications on merits and in determining whether or not to grant a certificate.

on receipt of an application for grant of an Authorization the Authority shall examine the application and suitability of grant of Authorization.

An Authorization shall be valid for a period of ten (10) years.

The Authorization Holder shall ensure localization of mobile device manufacturing.

The Authority may conduct inspections of the manufacturing plant through its designated representative from time to time to ensure that Authorization holder is complying with the standards set out in terms and conditions of the Authorization.

The Authorization Holder shall be allowed to manufacture mobile devices for a specific brand subject to Type Approval for specific model belonging to the brand. A manufacturing plant is allowed to manufacture mobile device models for a specific brand only for which it holds Authorization/Permissions from the manufacturer.

The Authorization Holder shall not discontinue its manufacturing operations without a prior notice to the Authority, at least 3 months in advance as well ensure it has complied with all legal obligations e.g. Warranty support for its sold products, aftersales services support etc.

The Authorization Holder shall comply with the national security and other requirements of section 54 of the Act and any other national security requirements under any other law as intimated from the Authority from time to time.

It may be added that, PTA has taken substantial steps to promote local manufacturing of handsets. PTA is envisaging domestic production of low, medium and high-end smartphones and foreign companies will be incentivized to invest in the manufacturing of mobile handsets in Pakistan.