PTA Proposes Immediate Reforms as Loadshedding, Fuel Costs Disrupt Mobile Networks Nationwide

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has proposed a series of immediate policy interventions to stabilize mobile networks across the country, as prolonged loadshedding and rising fuel costs continue to disrupt telecom services nationwide.

In formal recommendations submitted to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) and other stakeholders, the regulator has urged authorities to exempt telecom infrastructure from electricity outages and ensure uninterrupted power supply through dedicated express feeders.

The move comes amid growing concerns over deteriorating service quality, particularly in regions experiencing extended power cuts. Industry officials say that telecom operators are increasingly relying on backup power systems, which are proving insufficient during long outages as diesel reserves deplete rapidly.

According to the PTA, the rising cost of fuel has further compounded the issue, significantly increasing operational expenses for telecom operators while threatening the continuity of services. The authority warned that without timely intervention, disruptions could intensify, affecting both voice and data connectivity for millions of users.

To address the challenge, the PTA has recommended that critical telecom sites, including mobile towers, be prioritized for uninterrupted electricity supply. It has also proposed granting the telecom sector an industrial electricity tariff to help reduce operational costs and ensure sustainability.

Officials emphasized that reliable telecom services are essential for economic activity, emergency response, and digital inclusion, making it imperative to protect the sector from energy-related disruptions.

Following the recommendations, the IT ministry has initiated consultations with power distribution companies to explore immediate solutions. Authorities have requested electricity providers to ensure a continuous supply to key telecom installations as part of a coordinated response.

Experts note that swift implementation of these measures will be crucial to maintaining network stability and preventing further degradation of mobile services, as Pakistan continues to navigate the dual challenges of energy shortages and rising costs.

Also read:

Bridging the Digital Divide: PTA Issues Licenses for Local Internet Expansion