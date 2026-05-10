The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has announced new plans to speed up the installation of telecom towers across Pakistan as the country moves closer to launching 5G services. The authority believes that improving telecom infrastructure is necessary to ensure the successful rollout of next-generation mobile networks.

According to the PTA, the current pace of tower installation is too slow to support the growing demands of 5G technology. Telecom towers play a key role in providing stable mobile coverage, fast internet speeds, and reliable communication services. Since 5G networks require a larger number of towers compared to previous technologies, delays in tower deployment could slow down the country’s digital progress.

PTA Proposes New Plans to Accelerate Tower Installation for 5G Rollout

The PTA revealed that out of 15 licensed telecom infrastructure providers, only 40 percent have installed towers across Pakistan. In addition, only nine companies have managed to set up telecom towers nationwide, while just six firms have installed more than 50 towers. These numbers have raised concerns within the telecom sector because a strong network infrastructure is essential before introducing 5G services on a large scale.

To address this issue, the PTA has proposed new phased targets for tower installation companies. Under the proposed framework, every licensed holder has to install at least 10 telecom towers during the first year after receiving a license. Furthermore, companies will need to complete the installation of at least 50 towers within five years of obtaining their certification.

The telecom regulator stated that these measures will encourage companies to improve their performance and expand telecom infrastructure more quickly. By setting clear targets, the PTA hopes to create a more efficient and organized process for tower deployment in different regions of the country.

The authority is also consulting with industry stakeholders before finalizing the new rules. Telecom companies and related organizations have been invited to provide feedback and suggestions regarding the proposed installation targets. The authority has asked the stakeholders to submit their recommendations by May 18.

Experts believe that the successful rollout of 5G can bring major benefits to Pakistan’s economy and digital sector. Faster internet speeds, improved connectivity, and support for modern technologies such as smart cities, online education, telemedicine, and advanced business solutions are some of the expected advantages of 5G services. However, these benefits can only be achieved if the country develops a strong telecom infrastructure in time.

The PTA’s latest proposal shows that the regulator is taking active steps to prepare Pakistan for the future of digital communication. By pushing telecom companies to increase tower installations, the authority aims to strengthen the country’s network capacity and ensure that 5G services roll out smoothly and effectively in the coming years.